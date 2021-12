DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa & Eddy Micah Jr., 24 December 2021

Top stories from Africa in 2021: Africa was left behind as the rest of the world rolled out COVID-19 vaccines. Millions forced from their homes, thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray war. Rioting, looting rock South Africa after former President Zuma is jailed. Africa bears the brunt of climate change. A step in the right direction: The return of some looted cultural artefacts to Africa