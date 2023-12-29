DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, December 28, 2023

12/29/2023 December 29, 2023

Inspirational African women: The fashion designer from Kenya, who redefines style in Nairobi's largest informal settlement +++ A bricklayer in Ghana building a future for her family while confronting gender norms +++ The Cameroonian boxer fighting for her right to be who she wants to be +++ Plus: the world's first female hot air balloon pilot taking to the skies in Kenya.