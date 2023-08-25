  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023

The BRICS bloc of countries expands, so what's in it for Africa? Somalia bans TikTok and Telegram, we explore what social media does to our societies. And the AI revolution hits the shadowy work of academic ghostwriters in Kenya. Plus, we dig into the annual African Book Festival in Berlin.

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

