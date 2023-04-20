  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, April 21, 2023

13 minutes ago

The capital Khartoum is under siege, and scores of people have been killed in the last fighting in Sudan. How did things get here, and how will this end? Nigeria's silent crisis. Millions are malnourished in the country, and children are most affected. Plus, digging for gold in Mauritania. But it's risky work, and it threatens the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics4 hours ago
Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education5 hours ago
Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology9 hours ago
Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom2 hours ago
Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science14 hours ago02:05 min
Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
