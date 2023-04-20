DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, April 21, 2023

The capital Khartoum is under siege, and scores of people have been killed in the last fighting in Sudan. How did things get here, and how will this end? Nigeria's silent crisis. Millions are malnourished in the country, and children are most affected. Plus, digging for gold in Mauritania. But it's risky work, and it threatens the environment.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.