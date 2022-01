DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 7 January 2022

Africa's biggest football tournament is kicking off in Cameroon. But off the pitch, COVID-19 and security concerns are looming over the AFCON. What's in store for Africa in 2022? A look at the big issues the continent is facing this year. Plus, why old clothes from around the world end up on Ghana's trash heaps - and how activists are fighting for change to protect the environment.