DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 31 October 2024

October 31, 2024

Can Nigeria become a cow superpower? Its dairy market is worth billions but 90 percent of local demand is imported. Most cows are owned by pastoralist Fulani herdsmen - can they adapt to the commercial model Abuja wants? Plus: The Récréâtrales theater festival in Burkina Faso addresses the tragedies displaced people suffer.

More from this show

The inside of an armoured police vehicle with Kenyan police officers in Port-au-Prince

Kenyan police patrol gang-ridden Haiti capital

A UN-mandated Kenya-led force is on the ground in the capital Port-au-Prince to restore security.
ConflictsOctober 17, 202408:00 min
attendants of the annual twin festival in Igbo-Ora, Nigeria

Nigeria's 'Twinopolis' celebrates unique heritage

An unusually high number of twin births has made the Nigerian community of Igbo-Ora the twin capital of the world.
SocietyOctober 17, 202401:59 min
About the show

"DW News Africa" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

