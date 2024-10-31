DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 31 October 2024
October 31, 2024
Can Nigeria become a cow superpower? Its dairy market is worth billions but 90 percent of local demand is imported. Most cows are owned by pastoralist Fulani herdsmen - can they adapt to the commercial model Abuja wants? Plus: The Récréâtrales theater festival in Burkina Faso addresses the tragedies displaced people suffer.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.