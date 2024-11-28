  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 28 November 2024

November 28, 2024

Almost two years into the civil war in Sudan, NGOs warn the scale of the impact is catastrophic. We speak to the German Minister for Economic Cooperation & Development who has just returned from the region. And, women's groups in Kenya demand femicide to be declared a national disaster. Plus: we meet Salimata Diop, the first woman to curate the Dakar Biennale.

More on Politics from Africa

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
More on Politics from around the world

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
More from this show

The Dakar Biennale 2024 – feminine and feminist?

Salimata Diop, the Dakar Biennale’s first woman curator, takes DW a tour of the highlights of the exhibition.
ArtsNovember 28, 202403:50 min
Mariam, eine Geflüchtete aus West-Darfur, spricht mit DW

Chad in need of support to deal with Sudanese refugee crisis

Millions of Sudanese have fled their country to escape violence and war, many of them to neighboring Chad.
MigrationNovember 28, 202404:39 min
Svenja Schulze

Chad ‘opened the doors to all the refugees from Sudan’

The international community needs to do more to end the war in Sudan, says German Development Minister Svenja Schulze.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202404:59 min
About the show

"DW News Africa" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.

Go to show DW News Africa