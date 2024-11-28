DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 28 November 2024

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024

Almost two years into the civil war in Sudan, NGOs warn the scale of the impact is catastrophic. We speak to the German Minister for Economic Cooperation & Development who has just returned from the region. And, women's groups in Kenya demand femicide to be declared a national disaster. Plus: we meet Salimata Diop, the first woman to curate the Dakar Biennale.