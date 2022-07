DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 22 July 2022

As Nigeria's government clamps down on illegal artisanal oil refineries, DW News Africa visits the region to explore the causes and impact of these refining activities. And: We examine attempts to helping young people to embrace smart farming methods in Cameroon. Plus: Against the tradition of conservative Christianity in Rwanda, one church is embracing the LGBTQ community.