DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 17 February 2022

Could Nigeria's upcoming elections set the country on a new path? DW News Africa, brings you a special programme from Abuja. As the nation faces multiple crises, anger among the electorate is palpable. Nigeria needs fixing, so which of the three frontrunners can get the job done? We will hear from the youth who could decide this election.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.