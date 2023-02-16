  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 17 February 2022

1 hour ago

Could Nigeria's upcoming elections set the country on a new path? DW News Africa, brings you a special programme from Abuja. As the nation faces multiple crises, anger among the electorate is palpable. Nigeria needs fixing, so which of the three frontrunners can get the job done? We will hear from the youth who could decide this election.

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics12 minutes ago
