01/11/2024 January 11, 2024

More trouble brewing in the Horn of Africa? We discuss the implications of the Ethiopia-Somaliland sea access deal +++ Hunger in Ethiopia's Tigray region +++ Ghana's Builsa celebrate its warriors' triumph resisting enslavement in the late 1800s +++ Africa's top football tournament kicks off in the Ivory Coast. We discuss what and who you should look out for.