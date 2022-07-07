DW Middle East with new management

Journalist Jan Kuhlmann joins DW from Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), where he currently heads the Middle East regional office. Kuhlmann will take over as head of DW's Arabic editorial department at the turn of the year.

Kuhlmann studied history with a focus on the Middle East, Islamic studies and Arabic. As a correspondent for the Arab world, he has been responsible for dpa's reporting from the region for the past eight years. The news agency's regional bureau also covers Israel, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Jan Kuhlmann is a proven expert, which makes him the ideal choice as DW's Head of Middle East," says Program Director Gerda Meuer. "Arabic is one of DW's most important broadcasting languages, and I am very confident that the editorial team under Jan Kuhlmann's highly competent leadership will provide excellent journalistic offerings for this target region."

Jan Kuhlmann: "I am very much looking forward to the new task. From my own experience, I know that DW enjoys a very good reputation in the Arab world. Now, in a leading position, I would like to contribute to the continuous development of DW's journalistic offerings - always with the goal of producing critical, but fair, and objective quality journalism on a daily basis. I attach particular importance to teamwork and intensive communication with and between all those involved, because only then an editorial team can work in a motivated and successful manner."

With 240 employees in Berlin and Bonn and correspondents in many locations across the target region, the DW Arabic editorial team produces a linear TV channel, numerous online offerings and content for social media. The average monthly usage is over 220 million views of text and video content.