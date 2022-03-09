DW Magyar: First YouTube, now a new Facebook page in Hungarian

DW now has a presence on the most widely-used social media platform in Hungary. The goal: even more dialogue and exchange with the country's young target audience.

"We have a young and dynamic team in Hungary that is close to what’s going on, be it the refugees from Ukraine or the upcoming parliamentary elections. Our colleagues produce human-interest pieces and report live from the Ukrainian-Hungarian border to provide a broad range of impressions from across the country," says Adelheid Feilcke, Head of Programs for Europe.

With the new Facebook page, DW serves the information needs of young, politically interested Hungarians who often no longer see their views represented in the national media. Since the outbreak of the war, interest in videos about the war in Ukraine has also been growing rapidly.

"With our Facebook channel, we want to create a space for a younger target group to exchange information and ideas. In view of the many restrictions that media in Hungary are subjected to and the war right in our neighborhood, we want to strengthen the ideas of free discourse and plurality in the opinion-making process for Hungarians," says Dóra Diseri, Head of DW Magyar.

DW added Hungarian as the 31st broadcast language to its offering in April 2021. The DW Magyar YouTube channel is well-received by the target audience. The Untold Stories format, which portrays people from marginalized groups in Hungarian society in eight-minute videos, is particularly popular. In addition, the editorial team for the magazine Europeo cooperates with TV partner ATV, the only remaining independent news channel in Hungary. Eight journalists currently make up the editorial team of DW Magyar.