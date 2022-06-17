DW launches two new digital-first formats in India

DW and Voot Studios launch "Choices" June 17

DW today launched the brand new digital-led series "Choices – Dare 2 Dream" on VOOT, India's leading video-on-demand streaming service. The seven-part title follows the stories of inspiring mentors and the challenging lives of young Indian role models as they follow their dreams defying social norms. DW's second-year collaboration with VOOT aims at boosting the presence of DW offerings across all platforms and bringing the best stories to audiences around the world.

Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager, DW Distribution Asia: "Our partnership with Voot last year provided us with an excellent opportunity to bring our content to a wider audience. We are once again excited to collaborate with Voot and reach out to India’s diverse audience with our fresh, relevant, engaging and universally-appealing content. With shows like 'Choices,' we want to tell stories that deserve to be told and that strike a chord with viewers on VOOT."

Chanpreet Arora, Head of Business, VOOT AVOD, said: "At Voot, it is our constant endeavour to provide our users with content that is diverse in nature while at the same time relevant and has universal appeal. Our partnership with Deutsche Welle last year successfully struck a chord with our viewers, thereby helping us to widen our content library and meet the growing content demands. We are happy to once again associate with them and look forward to more collaborations."

Jaya Oberoi, DW Distribution Representative for India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh: "Through 'Choices,' we at DW aim to showcase content that encourages and inspires viewers to acknowledge and appreciate the tough life of India's young role models who have excelled in their fields and carved their own path. We are thrilled to launch ‘Choices' on Voot and look forward to reaching out to our target audience through a long-term fruitful association."





DW's first vertical series "Just My Vibe" out on Snapchat now

DW released its first Snap series "Just My Vibe" on June 3. Paced for mobile in vertical format, the five-part show explores the artwork and life of one of India's first female graffiti artists "Dizy" as she navigates the cities of Delhi and Berlin. Following the motto "Breakdance, skateboarding, street art - what's your vibe?" this personality-driven series highlights inspiring people and how they use their art and talent to swim against the tide. Each episode is around three minutes in length and airs weekly starting June 3.

Petra Schneider, Director of DW Sales and Distribution: "'Just My Vibe' is something of a door opener to Snapchat for us. What makes me particularly happy about this is that we managed to place a vertical format for such a young target group of 14-24-year-olds. In order to reach them, it is important for DW to experiment with new forms of documentary and visual storytelling on precisely such platforms."

Made exclusively for Snapchat India, the new title, conceived and directed by Naomi Phillips, is a joint production of DW Premium Library, DW Hindi, Partner Content Management and DW Distribution Asia in coordination with Snapchat India. Given the popularity of vertical video content in India – a country with the biggest Snapchat user base in the world with an audience of 144.35 million users – DW will introduce new seasons of the series to meet the increasing demands of mobile users. To ensure content reach, a multiformat production of 16:9 version as well as a longer version for DW Hindi YouTube channel is underway.