DW launches new formats for Latin America

Deutsche Welle is broadening its journalistic offerings for Latin America. "Latin American societies are strongly divided, the market is dominated by large corporate media that focus primarily on entertainment. We stand out in this target region, which is extremely important for us, with clarity and a focus on information," says Gerda Meuer, Managing Director Programming of Germany’s international broadcaster, explaining the decision to expand the program.

As in many other target regions, DW is increasingly relying on social media formats in Latin America that are designed for the specific requirements of the various platforms. From an original 30 social media pilots developed by the editorial team, an internal DW panel selected six formats that were further developed in production. "We focused our selection on formats that prepare DW's signature topics such as fact-checking, current politics, environment and science for a younger audience in a platform-specific way," says Uta Thofern, Head of Programs for Latin America at DW.

Entitled "Contexto" (English: "Context"), the Twitter format looks at complex political questions such as whether it makes sense to abolish the Organisation of American States (OAS) are explained and put up for discussion.

The economic format "Engánchate a la economía" (English: "Engage with the economy") deals with topics such as the distribution of profits from cocoa cultivation.

"Exactamente" (English: "Correct") takes an entertaining look at scientific issues such as the production of green hydrogen.

The environmental format "Un planeta para todos" (English: "One planet for all") presents constructive solutions to environmental problems.

"DW Verifica" is a fact-checking format that debunks and classifies widespread fake news and disinformation.

On their Instagram channel "DW Español", various young protagonists deal with topics that they are concerned about in so-called reels, videos of a maximum of 30 seconds – from women's rights to current political or economic debate topics to idiosyncrasies of Germans or of life in Germany.

The "Generación Redes" (English: "The Net Generation") format, which introduces social media influencers who stand up for important social issues, is also being continued.

The environmental TV magazine "ECO Latinoamérica", which is supported by the Federal Foreign Office, will be extended from 12 to 30 minutes going forward; two partner broadcasters from Mexico and Argentina are cooperating with DW for this purpose and will each provide content. The DW "ECO" magazines in India and Africa have already been very successful. "Latin America is one region where the negative effects of climate change and the lack of environmental protection are felt the most. In ECO Latinoamérica, we present innovative concepts and projects to protect the environment and combat climate change," says Carlos Delgado, Head of Spanish on Demand.

The magazine "Fuerza Latina", which deals with women's rights in Latin America, is also entering another year. The magazine is presented alternately by the Colombian journalist Natalia Orozco and her Cuban colleague Yoani Sánchez. "Fuerza Latina presents the protagonists of an unprecedented feminist movement in Latin America in a mixture of talk and documentary. We show women defending and demanding their environment change through education, politics and private entrepreneurship," says Delgado.

DW currently achieves around 30 million user contacts per week in Latin America and cooperates with more than 730 distribution partners in the TV sector. The news programs "DW Noticias", the talk-documentary format "Fuerza Latina" and the magazines "En forma" and "Visión futuro" are particularly popular.