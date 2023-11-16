  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

DW journalist gives his account of leaving Gaza

Ralph Martin
November 16, 2023

Getting reliable information out of Gaza has become increasingly difficult. Conditions for journalists are extremely dangerous and Israel has only let a few people out of the territory. Gazan Journalist Hazem Balousha is one of them.

