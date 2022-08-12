 DW Interview | Interview - Background und Analysis | DW | 12.08.2022

Interview

DW Interview

DW Interview with Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan, one year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Kabul | Hamid Karzai mit Sandra Petersmann

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 15.08.2022 – 14:30 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 16.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 16.08.2022 – 10:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 16.08.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

