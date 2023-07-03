  1. Skip to content
DW interview with Slovak Defense Minister on Nord Stream

Alexandra von Nahmen
4 hours ago

DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen spoke to Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď. He told her that the latest information about the Nord Stream Stream attack 'doesn't change' the attitude of EU countries towards Ukraine.

Alexandra von Nahmen
Alexandra von Nahmen DW’s Brussels Bureau Chief, focusing on trans-Atlantic relations, security policy, counterterrorism
