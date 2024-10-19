  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineUS election 2024
CultureGermany

DW interview with prize-winning journanalist Anne Applebaum

Sabine Kieselbach in Frankfurt | Riki Bornhak
October 19, 2024

US-Polish journalist and historian Anne Applebaum has been awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. DW met with the Eastern Europe expert to talk about autocrats and dictatorships — and the power of words.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lyNz
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Literature Special –  The Power of Words

Interesting authors at the Frankfurt Book Fair: Autumn is the season for literature fans!
CultureOctober 19, 202426:04 min
A view of a hand holding a police signalling disk in the foreground, with a police vehicle in the background

What do Germany's new border checks mean for Europe?

Germany's move hasn't gone down well with some other EU countries, notably Poland.
PoliticsSeptember 14, 202402:04 min
Nord Stream explosion (Graphics)

Who blew up Russia's Nord Stream pipeline?

Investigators around the world face challenging case: The attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline. Who did it?
PoliticsJuly 18, 202313:05 min
Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
Show more