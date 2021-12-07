DW History and Culture Channel Trailer

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Take a deep dive into the big and small questions surrounding art and culture on DW History and Culture
History is more present than ever, in computer games, documentaries and novels — and now on DW starting July 30.
His "Colossal Monuments" included lipsticks as big as trees and huge fabric hamburgers: Claes Oldenburg redefined sculpture as pop art throughout a storied career. He has died at the age of 93.
Across Africa, many are excited about Germany’s decision to return more than 1,000 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. But there are calls for monetary compensation, too.
Chopsticks may be simple in design, but in Japan there are dozens of rules that must be mastered if a guest is not to offend their host.
