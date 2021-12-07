 DW History and Culture Channel Trailer | TV | DW | 28.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

TV

DW History and Culture Channel Trailer

Take a deep dive into the big and small questions surrounding art and culture on DW History and Culture

Watch video 00:50

More in the Media Center

Collection of Iranian arts and culture on show in Berlin Ort: Berlin, Germany Schlagwörter: Iran, arts, culture, history, exhibition, Berlin, James Simon Gallery Rechte: DW/Andrea Kasiske Sendedatum: 07.12.2021 (English News) Bildbeschreibung: The exhibition of Iranian arts at Berlin's James Simon Gallery offers a rare glimpse into 5,000 years of history, exploring the central role that Iran has played as a cultural highway connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Collection of Iranian arts and culture on show in Berlin 07.12.2021

An exploration of five millennia of Iranian art

An exploration of five millennia of Iranian art 06.12.2021

04.03.2022 Workers move the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin of the Bohorodchany Iconostasis in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum as part of safety preparations in the event of an attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Friday, March 4, 2022. The doors of the museum have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukraine's cultural heritage at risk from war 08.03.2022

Iconic European cities: Rome

Iconic European cities: Rome 12.01.2022

Read also

DW launches 'History & Culture' Youtube channel

DW launches 'History & Culture' Youtube channel 28.07.2022

History is more present than ever, in computer games, documentaries and novels — and now on DW starting July 30.

FILE - Pop artist Claes Oldenburg watches as his sculpture Paint Torch is installed by the George Young Company at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011. Oldenburg died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Manhattan, according to his daughter, Maartje Oldenburg. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago. He was 93. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Pop art pioneer Claes Oldenburg dies 19.07.2022

His "Colossal Monuments" included lipsticks as big as trees and huge fabric hamburgers: Claes Oldenburg redefined sculpture as pop art throughout a storied career. He has died at the age of 93.

211029 -- PARIS, Oct. 29, 2021 -- Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2021 shows an artifact that will be returned to Benin during an exhibition at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, France. The 26 artifacts removed by France from the West African country during the colonial era are presented to the public from Oct. 26 to 31 here before returning to their country of origin. FRANCE-BENIN-ARTIFACTS-RETURN-EXHIBITION GaoxJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Africa celebrates the return of Benin Bronzes, but questions remain 02.07.2022

Across Africa, many are excited about Germany’s decision to return more than 1,000 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. But there are calls for monetary compensation, too.

japanese set

Japan: The rules for not causing offense at the dinner table 13.07.2022

Chopsticks may be simple in design, but in Japan there are dozens of rules that must be mastered if a guest is not to offend their host.