DW Global Media Forum 2022 — Shaping tomorrow, now

There was a sense of reunion in the air, when the DW Global Media Forum opened its doors on the morning of June 20, 2021 to welcome hundreds of people from all around the world once again — both in person at the World Conference Center Bonn as well as online.

Most delegates had not had the chance to be in a room with so many other people for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Do we shake hands? Do we stick to fist bumps? Or is it time to warmly embrace each other after such a long absence, celebrating the 15th birthday of the conference?

Shaping tomorrow, now

In a day and age which is marked by growing divisions, and where journalists have to face increased animosity, authoritarianism and censorship, the DW Global Media Forum decided to look at ways in which we can all be part of constructive change by “Shaping tomorrow, now” together.

The opening ceremony was marked by this excitement, as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa took to the stage and welcomed over 2,000 people from more than 100 countries with one question on her mind:What are you willing to sacrifice for the truth? | Maria Ressa at the DW Global Media Forum 2022

Maria Ressa at GMF 2022

Sharing details from her personal experience as the CEO and editor-in-chief of Rappler as well as drawing on examples from around the world, Ressa showed how lies spread much faster in the digital realm that facts and, ultimately, the truth. And she went on to stress that without the truth, trust in our public institutions, our governments and our leaders is eroded.

Ressa’s message resonated with journalists and media professionals from around the world, who watched her presentation with bated breath. Her message of fighting for the truth created a seamless transition for the first panels of the morning, which examined the role of journalism in times of war.

Democracy under attack

Panel on "Shaping the future of journalism in wartimes" with participants (from left to right): Mikhail Zygar, Angelina Kariakina, Věra Jourová, Claudia Roth and Edith Kimani, DW host

Panelists including the European Commission’s Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media Claudia Roth debated the growing interplay between reporters and authorities in volatile times.

“We have to do out utmost the strengthen the role and the freedom of the press, the role and the freedom of the media,” Roth said in her opening remarks, adding that journalism and democracy itself are equally under attack.

To explore whether the red lines between reporting and activism are blurred in the current media landscape, another panel followed to examine the boundaries of journalism at the intersection with activism: Where does journalism end and activism begin?

Peter Limbourg, Director General DW, Kiundu Waweru, Kenyan Journalist and trainer, Patricia Toledo de Campos Mello, Investigative journalist

To explore this question, DW’s Director General Peter Limbourg was joined by investigative journalist Patricia Toledo de Campos Mello from Brazil and journalism trainer Kiundu Waweru from Kenya, examining changing trends from around the world.

But there was much more than panel discussions and presentation at the DW Global Media Forum 2022. Participants could also join the production of DW’s successful talkshow format JaafarTalk, discover the importance of the work our partner organizations are committed to around the globe and network with likeminded individuals from around the world.

Fighting for truth in a war zone

At the end of day one, DW held its annual Freedom of Speech Award (FOSA) ceremony, which highlights the outstanding work of individuals fighting for a free press and freedom of expression each year.

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2022 winners Mstyslav Chernov (right) and his colleague Evgeniy Maloletka (left) during the official Award ceremony at GMF 2022

In 2022, the award went to two journalists from Ukraine: photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka and visual journalist Mstyslav Chernov were honored for their agonizing report, Twenty days in Mariupol, which was produced for The Associated Press (AP). At times, Chernov and Maloletka were the only reporters on the ground sending images back to broadcasters around the world from Mariupol, showing the devastation and brutality of a city under siege by Russian attacks.

Ukrainian journalists Evgeniy Maloletka and Mystslav Chernov | DW Freedom of Speech Award 2022

Chernov said that their presence in Mariupol was instrumental in getting the harrowing images of the war out into the world and inform the public about what truly was happening: “With no pictures of demolished buildings and dying children, the Russian forces could do whatever they wanted,” he told DW. “I have never felt that breaking the silence was so important.”

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2022 winners Mstyslav Chernov (left) and his colleague Evgeniy Maloletka (right)

Maloletka added that the work he and Chernov undertook in Mariupol, “will help the world to understand what happened in Ukraine, and will bring justice to thousands killed in a senseless war.”

The big issues in newsrooms today

The second day of the DW Global Media Forum 2022 took a deeper look at reporting from conflict situations, with a panel discussion focusing on reporting from the frontlines of war. Exploring how journalists can better equip themselves to deal with the pressures and the strain of reporting from war zones, participants explored the importance of adhering to journalistic principles and also discussed ways to combat disinformation campaigns during armed conflicts.

Various conference formats later also took a look at some other concrete issues that are affecting the news industry around the world. From issues including inequalities in reporting standards to online censorship and restrictions to free information to establishing greater diversity and inclusion, a series of panels featuring award-winning journalists like Barkha Dutt from India, Wolfgang Blau from Germany and Aye Min Thant from Myanmar examined the present and future hot topics in newsrooms. There was even an impromptu musical interlude by Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine at GMF 2022

Day two was also characterized by an in-depth look at technology, with the DW Global Media Forum start-up contest announcing the winner of the 2022 competition: out of nearly 100 participants from around the world, LeadStory from Australia won the competition with its work in aggregating news content using an algorithm that works against filter bubbles and echo chambers.

Predicting the future

An undoubted highlight for many attendants was the lecture by American historian Timothy Snyder, who drew some terrifying parallels between the Russian-engineered Holodomor famine campaign in Ukraine 90 years ago and the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a talk titled, “Lessons from the past and ideas for tomorrow.”

Timothy Snyder at GMF 2022

Media coverage in times of crises: Lessons from the past and ideas for tomorrow | Timothy Snyder

“In order to get any kind of perspective on the future, it also helps to have some history,” Snyder told a roomful of journalists, media managers and news professionals.

“There’s going to be a worldwide famine because of this war. It might seem strange if we just look at the present. But if we look at some basic things about Ukrainian history, it won’t seem so strange. If we know that for literally thousands of years, Ukraine has fed larger parts of the world, it won’t seem so strange.”

Politicians stress importance of a free press

Snyder’s stark message served as yet another stark reminder of the important work that journalists do around the world, often risking their lives to get out the truth.

Hendrik Wüst, Minister President of the Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia, referred to that truth as “one of the cornerstones of a free and democratic society” in his speech delivered at the DW Global Media Forum.

“The war of information (in Ukraine) is a dire reminder of the crucial importance of free and independent journalism,” Wüst added.

Video message of Annalena Baerbock, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, during the GMF 2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who also sent a video message to the conference, also praised the important work of journalists today, stressing the fact that a free press must not be silenced and addressing the journalists attending the conference directly by saying: “Thank you for you commitment, and thank you for your bravery.”

“Your voices are needed because the truth is indispensable — in Mariupol and in Moscow, in Brussels and in Bonn.”

This article was contributed by Sertan Sanderson.