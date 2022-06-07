DW Global Media Forum 2022 kicks off in Bonn on June 20

Convening under the theme Shaping Tomorrow Now, the Glboal Media Forum forum will bring together global leaders, media and tech experts and public figures from around the world to tackle global media challenges and advance solutions.

Among those who will tackle global media challenges and advance solutions for resilient societies are Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa from the Philippines, German Minister of State for Culture and Media Claudia Roth, Ukrainian journalist Angelina Kariakina, Brazilian investigative journalist Patricia Toledo de Campos Mello.

Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang, Lutz Güllner, Head of Strategic Communications and Information Analysis European External Action Service, as well as Head of News Partnerships for Central Europe at Meta, Guido Bülow, will discuss the current role of technology in media and civil societies. Editors-in-chief from leading news outlets as well as scholars and media professionals from newspapers such as the Guardian and Süddeutsche Zeitung or broadcasters such as WDR, NDR and DW will share their extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities for journalism.

Discussion topics range from climate crisis and digital activism to war and pandemic journalism. Artificial Intelligence, fact-checking, political agenda-setting and representation in media also take center stage. The start-up contest @GMF focusses on new tech designed to foster resilient journalism and civil societies in times of rapid change. Start-ups, entrepreneurs and talent in media technology and innovation will showcase their work as a central feature of the DW Global Media Forum.

Against a backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the GMF will spotlight the challenges of reporting from the front lines by hosting award-winning war correspondents who covered stories first-hand from war zones in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and beyond. Journalists from Germany, Ukraine and Russia, such as Paul Ronzheimer, Angelina Kariakina, Tetiana Kyselchuk, Mikhail Zygar and Maria Makeeva will share how they cope with reporting on the war.

Participants will also join DW in honoring Ukrainian AP journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka with its Freedom of Speech Award in recognition of their courageous reporting from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The award ceremony will be co-hosted by Jodie Ginsberg, president of the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Ensaf Haidar, Saudi-Canadian human rights activist and president of the Raif Badawi Foundation for Freedom.

The annual meeting will also bring together younger generations of journalists, with a tribute to the honorees of the ARD.ZDF Media Academy's "Women and Media Technology" award comprising successful female graduates from German, Austrian and Swiss universities in the fields of technology, engineering, and media studies.

About GMF

The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange since 2008. The Global Media Forum is sponsored by the German Federal Foreign Office, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Stiftung Internationale Begegnung der Sparkasse in Bonn, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the City of Bonn.