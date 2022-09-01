DW Global Media Forum: 15 years of top speakers

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mstyslav Chernov, Ukrainian journalist and DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate (2022)
Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2022)
Annalena Baerbock - German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs (2022)
Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)
Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)
Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)
Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)
Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)
Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)
Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)
Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)
Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)
Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)
Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)
Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)
Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissionar for Culture and the Media, Germany (2015)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)
Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)
Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)
Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)
