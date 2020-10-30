DW Exclusive: Interview with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

In an exclusive interview with DW, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed his sympathies for the victims of the Nice attack, and their families. He also warned that democratic societies should not "set a course that leads to hatred and exclusion becoming standard instruments of state policy."

President Steinmeier also addressed the Corona crisis, noting that the tone of the debate over measures to fight the spread of the virus was becoming increasingly harsh. The president further talked about the approaching elections in the United States, relations with Russia, as well as what problems will confront Angela Merkel’s successor.

President Steinmeier (Member of the SPD since 1975) was, for many years, close to both Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, as well as serving as foreign minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel. He has been President of Germany since 2017.

The interview was conducted by Rosalia Romaniec.

