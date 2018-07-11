DW Discoveries launches on Google Home, smartphones

Speech assistants have been in our pockets for some time, and they are now breaking into our homes. More and more of us are engaging with digital assistants via voice-controlled smart speakers. Think Google Home, Amazon Echo (Alexa), Siri and others, who want to help us do simple things.

And now you can get your daily fill of fascinating facts from science, health and the environment with DW Discoveries, starting with Google Home and on smartphones. Google Assistant is available on about 500 million smartphones.

So that's at home and on the go.

In a collaboration between DW's science desk, the DW Lab, and Innovations team, the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle has developed DW Discoveries to deliver carefully crafted science stories and observations with a personal touch.

Meet the team

Join three of DW's top radio presenters and personalities daily for little nuggets of useful information to inspire and engage you.

DW Discoveries' Gabriel Borrud: man for all seasons

Conor Dillon's got the latest science covered.

Charli Shield's making sense of what's healthy and what's not, guided by Jessie Wingard's trusty hand.

And Gabriel Borrud's on a trek of the environment, and he may just drop a bit of Newton on your head while he's at it.

So open up and say …

Science! Health! Or environment! And listen to cutting-edge research, interesting facts for everyday life, explainers, conversation starters, and background to what's in the news.

DW Discoveries' Charli Shield

Choose one, or listen to all three. And if that's not enough, you will soon be able to jump into an ever expanding archive as it – and DW Discoveries – grows.

Each item is short – usually about 45 to 55 seconds in length – so it's easy to get your daily dose while dressing for work, kicking off your runners after a jog, or just to fill a minute while you wait for the next bus.

DW Discoveries is available via Google Home devices and your smartphone.

DW Discoveries' Conor Dillon: science nut (in pink)

Just say, "OK, Google. Open DW Discoveries!" and the rest is revealed within the app.

And when you come back, you can just say, "OK, Google, ask DW Discoveries for science!" Or ask for health or the environment.

You can ask us questions too, but don't ask difficult stuff like "What's the meaning of life?" because we can't answer that. Not yet, anyway.

Try it! You'll see.

And you'll be ahead of the curve too – research suggests 70 million households in the US alone will have at least one kind of voice-enabled device by the year 2022.