DW debuts "Gandhi's Legacy: Where Is India Headed?"

A new two-part documentary looking forwards and back in India's 75th anniversary year of independence is coming to DW's YouTube documentary channels. The 2x52' films shine a light on the gulf between an India, billed as the world's largest democracy, with lofty geopolitical and outer space ambitions and splendid cultural history, a hub for innovative, critical, creative minds and ideas – and the rough reality of an India swept by nationalist currents, violence against women and minorities, child labor and environmental crises.

Across the two episodes, the documentary explores how Mohandas K. Gandhi – known by the honorific Mahatma, the great-souled one – emphasized nonviolent resistance in his campaign for Indian independence. The two-parter hears exclusively from Gandhi's grandson, the journalist and activist Arun Gandhi on what remains of his grandfather's legacy. It also features the Indian scientist and globalization critic Vandana Shiva who raises serious concerns about the chasm between Gandhi's ideals and the current reality in India. Her stance is clear: civil disobedience is still necessary today.

"Comprehensive and ambivalent look" at India today

Tim Klimeš, DW Head of Documentaries, says: "This two-parter has succeeded in providing a comprehensive and ambivalent look at India today. The fact that some of the people involved in the project don't want to be named gives an insight into the social and political climate in the country and should be a reason for concern."

Rolf Rische, DW Director Culture and Documentaries, says: "This production deserves attention not only because of the anniversary of independence. It is important and equally fascinating to learn details about the largest democracy in the world, second Asian superpower after China, and cultural landscape, India. I am particularly pleased that we are also running this film on our new YouTube channel DW Documentary Hindi."

"Gandhi's Legacy: Where Is India Headed?" is a joint production of Deutsche Welle and ZDFinfo. The documentary debuts August 12 on DW's YouTube documentary channels in English, German, Arabic,Spanish and Hindi. It will be available in German on ZDFinfo and in the ZDF-Mediathek on August 19.

