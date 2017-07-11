DW correspondent perspectives: Reporting on the war in Ukraine

From Kyiv, DW's Nick Connolly reports that concerns remain about active Russian sleeper agents, who may be attempting to destabilize the capital or sabotage infrastructure.

"It's a desperate situation," he says, describing the city of Mariupol, which has been all but surrounded by Russian forces, and no longer has reliable internet connection to the outside world. Attempts to evacuate civilians are being prevented by continued Russian fighting, Ukrainian authorities said.

Connolly explains that there is now a huge amount of bad blood between Russian and Ukrainian fighters, with "too much anger, too much destruction" for both sides to easily negotiate safe passage for civilians without the help of outside mediation.

Watch video 04:13 'Fear of sleeper agents'

DW Brussels bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen, reporting from Lviv in western Ukraine, says many residents believe it's only a matter of time before the war comes to their city. She says many Ukrainians are skeptical that it will be possible to evacuate residents from places like Mariupol, after the failure to implement a cease-fire.

Over the weekend, she saw long lines of cars filled with people waiting to cross the border into Poland.

Watch video 03:43 Lviv residents fear war edging closer

Anna Fil has also been reporting from Lviv, where she says the situation has worsened. Thousands of people are crowding the railway station, waiting in a huge line for a spot on a train heading west.

"People standing in it can't even tell where they are going exactly," she says. "They know that there are trains going to Poland every two hours. They don't know what town this train will bring them to, and basically it doesn't matter." For these refugees, who have fled the fighting and missile attacks, anywhere is better.

In the southwestern city of Chernivtsi, near the border with Romania, Fanny Facsar reports that people are relatively safe. But they wonder if their lives will return to the way it was before the Russian invasion. Many Ukrainians fleeing to Romania pass through this town in search of refuge.

Tessa Walther is in Przemysl, Poland, where she has witnessed heartbreaking scenes at the border to Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of women and children have crossed into the neighboring country, leaving their men behind. "What people really need at the moment is some time to rest, some time to process what they've seen," she says.

She says volunteers here "have come from everywhere," from across Europe and as far away as India and Canada, to help, some working "for 24 hours straight."

Watch video 03:33 Volunteers 'have come from everywhere'

Monika Sieradzka was also in Przemysl, where she spoke with many frightened children who have seen the horrors of war firsthand. "A new generation of European refugees carry the baggage of trauma into their new lives," Sieradzka reports.

Watch video 03:00 Traumatized children flee fighting in Ukraine

Reporting from Krakow, Poland, Max Zander met up with refugees at a youth center which is helping kids forget their troubles. He says people from all over Poland have been pitching in to help.

Watch video 02:45 Special day care for Ukrainian refugee kids

You can keep up with DW's correspondents on Twitter at @dwnews