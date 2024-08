Brent Goff | Nick Connolly

08/22/2024

DW’s Nick Connolly travelled to the Russian town of Sudzha embedded with Ukrainian troops, as they continue their operation in the Kursk region. He spoke about the operation with both Ukrainian troops as well as Russian residents. This comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first visit to the border area, since Ukraine launched its assault into Russia's Kursk region.