DW Business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Sri Lanka Crisis – Russia Aviation
The situation "worsened" for Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said, after Ukraine had claimed advances. Follow DW for the latest.
Russia said it was ready to ensure the safety of ships carrying grain, but Kyiv said it needs more security guarantees. Ukraine's envoy to Berlin criticized ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Fighting remains heavy in eastern Ukraine as the Russian invasion enters its 100th day. In a message to Ukrainians, President Zelenskyy has said "victory will be ours."
The grim discovery came after neighbors complained of a smell that turned out to be the decomposing bodies. Russian dissident Alexei Navalny slammed Vladimir Putin and his "stupid war" before a court.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version