Business

DW Business

Sri Lanka Crisis – Russia Aviation

Watch video 13:05

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 21.06.2022

In sunny Spain, installed solar energy is just around 15 gigawatts. But this trend is changing now. Especially with the rising power costs, more people start using solar energy.

Energy crisis boosts solar power adoption in Spain 21.06.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business 21.06.2022

Bizarres Gebäude in bizarrer Winterlandschaft 2021 ©Ossip van Duivenbode

Crypto market a 'pessimistic place' for investors 21.06.2022

Hundreds of people take part in a protest near the House of Ecuadorean Culture in Quito, on June 21, 2022, on the ninth consecutive day of protests against the government. - Police used tear gas to disperse some 500 protesters, among thousands who arrived in Quito from around the country in recent days, during the Indigenous-led fuel price protests the military described as a grave threat. (Photo by Carlos Villalba / AFP)

Rising prices cause 'inflation rebellion' in Ecuador 22.06.2022

dpatopbilder - 28.07.2020, Brandenburg, Schönefeld: Komparsen in grünen Warnwesten gehen im Terminal 1 des Hauptstadtflughafens Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) beim Probelauf zum Check in. Etwa 500 bis 600 Flughafen-Mitarbeiter und 400 Freiwillige probten in der zweiten Phase des Operational Readyness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) Standardprozesse für Passagiere vom Einchecken über die Sicherheitskontrolle bis hin zum Boarding und Deboarding (Ankunft). Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Why is there a shortage of staff at airports? 22.06.2022

Aeroflot Russian Airlines jets pictured at Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow Region, Russia (Photo by Leonid Faerberg / Transport-Photo Images)

Airbus, Boing barred from servicing Russian planes 22.06.2022

Passagiere am Frankfurter Flughafen Fraport. Neue Varianten des Coronavirus betrachten Experten und Gesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach mit Sorge. Sie befürchten eine Sommerwelle noch vor der erwarteten Herbstwelle.

Staff shortages cause airport chaos 22.06.2022

