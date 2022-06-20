 DW Business | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 21.06.2022

Business

DW Business

Germany talks coal, nuclear to avert energy crisis - Demand for solar energy and heat pumps soars

Watch video 12:56

A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, in this file picture taken June 21, 2013. China's central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into the country's top banks, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)

'Huge uncertainty' for EU firms in China 20.06.2022

Symbolbild Kryptowährung, digitale Währung, goldene physische Münze Bitcoin Laptop mit digitalem Binärcode

Future of cryptocurrencies 'highly uncertain' 20.06.2022

17.11.2020 Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Argentina: Today, Militancy Day, in the Congress of the Argentine Nation began, after noon, the session in which the wealth tax promoted by the government is discussed. Before the central discussion, deputies of the ruling party and the opposition held several crosses due to the excess of questions of privilege, the times of presentation of the speakers and even the discussion on the violation of human rights in Venezuela was placed. While in the vicinity of the parliamentary compound, protesters gather that support the discussion and possible approval of the law as well as the government of President Alberto Fernondez and his vice president Cristina Fernondez de Kirchner. Late in the - ZUMAa179 20201117_zap_a179_005 Copyright: xRobertoxAlmeidaxAveledox

How Argentina's richest became richer through the pandemic 20.06.2022

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is high water in the Gardiner River along the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Montana, that washed out part of a road on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

Yellowstone economy hit by flood impact 20.06.2022

In sunny Spain, installed solar energy is just around 15 gigawatts. But this trend is changing now. Especially with the rising power costs, more people start using solar energy.

Energy crisis boosts solar power adoption in Spain 21.06.2022

Bizarres Gebäude in bizarrer Winterlandschaft 2021 ©Ossip van Duivenbode

Crypto market a 'pessimistic place' for investors 21.06.2022

Team Taiwan, one of Eighteen teams from Eleven countries , is seen builing solar panels from the roof of their house during Solar Decathlon Europe opening. The competition from qualified eighteen teams from eleven countries, the goal is to build a fully functional residential houses in Wuppertal, Germany on June 10, 2022 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

Demand for solar energy and heat pumps soars 21.06.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 20.06.2022

