DW Business

Germany talks coal, nuclear to avert energy crisis - Demand for solar energy and heat pumps soars
The Czech Republic and Slovakia rely heavily on Russian gas imports. Now, the Ukraine war and skyrocketing gas costs have forced both countries to consider other energy sources.
Anti-nuke, anti-war, pro-planet: These are tough days for Germany's Greens, who have long stood for disarmament and renewable energy. Now governing in a crisis, they find themselves needing to go the opposite way.
Wind and solar power are cheap, climate-friendly, and set to become mainstays of future energy supplies. But the energy generated varies greatly depending on the region. Which mix makes sense?
