DW Business

Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger just wanted to celebrate with a "casual" party in his humble hometown. But now serious questions are being asked about the Austrian's choice of business partner.
It's a choice between going all in or carefully hedging bets — with clear tensions between politics and business. So how should EU firms recalibrate their strategies for doing business and innovation in China?
The US-based property rental service Airbnb has joined companies like Yahoo, LinkedIn and eBay in drastically cutting its China operations. Chinese residents will still be able to make bookings abroad.
China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.
