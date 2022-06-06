 DW Business | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 08.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

DW Business

Fighting and Famine - Bringing Back Batteries

Watch video 13:06

More in the Media Center

DW Business

DW Business 06.06.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 03.06.2022

DW Business

DW Business 03.06.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 06.06.2022

More from Business

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW BUSINESS - America 07.06.2022

25.03.2022 FILE - A wheat warehouse belonging to Ivan Kilgan, head of the regional agricultural association village, in Luky village, in western Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. The northwestern Lviv region near the border with Poland, far from the heart of what is known as Ukraine's breadbasket in the south, is being asked to plant all the available fields it can, said Kilgan. How to prevent food insecurity and skyrocketing prices globally as Russia continues its war in Ukraine will be the marquee topic of discussion at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

FAO: Helping Ukrainian farmers is 'challenging' 07.06.2022

Argentinian agronomist Miguel Zuccardi holds a bottle at the Zuccardi Valle de Uco winery in Valle de Uco, San Carlos department, Mendoza province, Argentina, on September 26, 2021. - The Argentine winery Zuccardi Valle de Uco was considered on September, 2021 as the best in the world for third consecutive year according to the ranking of The World's Best Vineyards, elaborated by almost 600 international experts. (Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP)

Spanish winery ages it wines under water 07.06.2022

This January 2013 photo provided by French nuclear manufacturer Areva shows part of the uranium mine of Arlit, in northern Niger. Suicide bombers in Niger detonated two car bombs simultaneously, one inside a military camp in the city of Agadez and another in the remote town of Arlit at a French-operated uranium mine, killing 26 people and injuring 30, according to officials in Niger and France. The attack in Arlit was claimed by Moktar Belmoktar, the extremist who led the attack on a natural gas plant in Ain Amenas in Algeria in January, according to a communique posted on jihadist forums. (AP Photo/AREVA, Maurice Ascani) MANDATORY CREDIT |

Uranium mining given greenlight in Brazil 07.06.2022

Read also

--FILE--A Chinese mobile user looks at a logo of Airbnb on his smartphone in Ji'nan city, east China's Shandong province, 11 June 2017. Airbnb Inc, a U.S.-based home-sharing service provider, is ramping up its efforts in the Chinese market, doubling its investment and tripling its Chinese workforce this year, to focus on millennials who are looking for a new travel experiences around the world. The home-sharing player has established an engineering base in China, the only one outside North America, to adapt quickly and meet Chinese users' peculiar requirements. In March, it announced it would adopt a new Chinese Aibiying, which means welcome each other with love, and stepped up efforts to localize its services in China. Foto: Da Qing/HPIC/dpa

Airbnb cuts all listings in China amid fierce competition 24.05.2022

The US-based property rental service Airbnb has joined companies like Yahoo, LinkedIn and eBay in drastically cutting its China operations. Chinese residents will still be able to make bookings abroad.

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The China shock: Germany turns away from its biggest trading partner 27.05.2022

China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.

FILE PHOTO: Workers fix an election campaign billboard depicting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, Nigeria, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Nigeria's hopeless fight against corruption 27.05.2022

Seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to swiftly defeat corruption, Nigerians who are now worse off than they were in 2015 doubt that the president's anti-graft war will ever succeed.

21/05/2022 Olga Bezverkha. Davos, Foto: Manuela Kasper-Claridge

'After war follows reconstruction' — young Ukrainians join the mighty in Davos 23.05.2022

Young Ukrainians who experienced the war have been invited to meet the powerful at the World Economic Forum and reflect on what they've seen. They are committed and looking to the future, reports Manuela Kasper-Claridge.