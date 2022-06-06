DW Business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fighting and Famine - Bringing Back Batteries
The US-based property rental service Airbnb has joined companies like Yahoo, LinkedIn and eBay in drastically cutting its China operations. Chinese residents will still be able to make bookings abroad.
China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.
Seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to swiftly defeat corruption, Nigerians who are now worse off than they were in 2015 doubt that the president's anti-graft war will ever succeed.
Young Ukrainians who experienced the war have been invited to meet the powerful at the World Economic Forum and reflect on what they've seen. They are committed and looking to the future, reports Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
