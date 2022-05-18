DW Business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Aid for Ukraine - Emissions Lawsuit - A Global Model?
Like Colombo, Dhaka has also taken on massive foreign loans to embark on what critics call "white elephant" projects. The economic turmoil in Sri Lanka should serve as a cautionary tale, say experts.
Despite decades of promises that women would have the chance to "shine" in Japan's corporate and political worlds, the country lags behind other industrialized nations in gender equality.
Nepal relies heavily on electricity imported from India, where generation is running low amid one of the worst power crises in years.
More European businesses in China are looking to shift their investments due to the country's strict coronavirus lockdowns, according to the European Chamber of Commerce.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version