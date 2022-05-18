 DW Business | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 20.05.2022

Business

DW Business

Aid for Ukraine - Emissions Lawsuit - A Global Model?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, the exhaust pipes of a VW Diesel car are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Union's anti-trust watchdog is investigating whether automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen colluded to limit the development and roll-out of car emission control systems, it was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) |

Organic farmer takes Volkswagen to court 20.05.2022

File photo dated March 12, 2022 of Indian farmer harvest wheat crop on the outskirts of ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Russiaâs invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent western sanctions on Russia have affected wheat exports from the Black Sea region and impacted food security in several countries, especially in Africa and West Asia. The disruption to global wheat supplies in turn has thrown open opportunities that Indiaâs grain exporters are eyeing, especially given the domestic surplus availability of the cereal. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday that Egypt, one of the largest importers of wheat, had agreed to source the cereal from India. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM

Heat waves push India to ban export of wheat 19.05.2022

On the day of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Bangladeshi vendors sell Iftar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 21, 2022.

Is Bangladesh heading toward a Sri Lanka-like crisis? 18.05.2022

Like Colombo, Dhaka has also taken on massive foreign loans to embark on what critics call "white elephant" projects. The economic turmoil in Sri Lanka should serve as a cautionary tale, say experts.

08.03.2018, Japan, Tokio: Frauen halten Ein Banner hoch und setzen sich am Internationalen Frauentag für die Gleichstellung der Geschlechter ein. Foto: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Japan: Why are there so few women in top managerial roles? 12.05.2022

Despite decades of promises that women would have the chance to "shine" in Japan's corporate and political worlds, the country lags behind other industrialized nations in gender equality.

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir shop owners wait for customers at an alley in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 24, 2022. Picture taken April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Monika Deupala/File Photo

Nepal's economy hammered by power outages 13.05.2022

Nepal relies heavily on electricity imported from India, where generation is running low amid one of the worst power crises in years.

Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Diviggiano

China's COVID curbs rattle EU business confidence 05.05.2022

More European businesses in China are looking to shift their investments due to the country's strict coronavirus lockdowns, according to the European Chamber of Commerce.