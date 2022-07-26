DW business reporter Aaron Tilton on gas reduction in Germany

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In search for alternatives to heating with gas, Germans are increasingly turning to wood. Wood-burning stoves are subsidized by the government, but experts warn of serious health repercussions.
EU energy ministers have signed off on a deal to reduce gas consumption by 15%, but the agreement is littered with exemptions and derogations for a number of member states.
Energy ministers from the EU agreed a plan to cut gas use across the bloc amid fears Russia could stop supplies. But some say the current watered-down proposal will not be enough to prepare for winter.
Russia's Gazprom said it would again reduce gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 by 20% for 'repairs,' cutting the current flow in half. The new blow to supply comes as Europe scrambles to store gas for winter.
