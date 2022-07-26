 DW business reporter Aaron Tilton on gas reduction in Germany | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.07.2022

DW News

DW business reporter Aaron Tilton on gas reduction in Germany

ILLUSTRATION - Eine Frau oeffnet am 21.04.2021 in Neubrandenburg ihren Panoramakamin (gestellte Szene). Foto: Christin Klose

Germany: Stockpiling wood in fear of gas shortage 26.07.2022

In search for alternatives to heating with gas, Germans are increasingly turning to wood. Wood-burning stoves are subsidized by the government, but experts warn of serious health repercussions.

The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom is pictured at one of its petrol stations in Moscow on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

EU deal to reduce consumption highlights divisions within the bloc 26.07.2022

EU energy ministers have signed off on a deal to reduce gas consumption by 15%, but the agreement is littered with exemptions and derogations for a number of member states.

Energy ministers from the EU agreed a plan to cut gas use across the bloc amid fears Russia could stop supplies. But some say the current watered-down proposal will not be enough to prepare for winter.

FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

Russia to further slash gas deliveries to Germany via Nord Stream pipeline 25.07.2022

Russia's Gazprom said it would again reduce gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 by 20% for 'repairs,' cutting the current flow in half. The new blow to supply comes as Europe scrambles to store gas for winter.