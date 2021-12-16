DW Business – Europe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Expensive Energy - Cold Brew
From the end of this year, foreigners working in Russia must be tested every three months for diseases like syphilis and leprosy, and for drugs. Foreign business associations are appealing to Moscow to revise the rules.
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a greater commitment to Africa than her predecessors. But her policies haven't necessarily made a difference on the ground.
The EU's health agency has warned "vaccination alone" will not stop omicron. The agency is calling for more preventative measures. Follow DW for the latest.
Senior officials from the US and EU are visiting Saudi Arabia again, and business deals are being done. Human rights activists say the Saudis have literally gotten away with murder, as well as other abuses.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version