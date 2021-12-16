 DW Business – Europe | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 07.10.2021

Business

DW Business – Europe

Expensive Energy - Cold Brew

Watch video 13:05

Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! ** Sendung Global 3000 vom 06.12.2021. Chile: Wasserprivatisierung trifft die Ärmsten Beschreibung: Wasser ist in Chile Privatbesitz. Für die Export-Wirtschaft war das gut, doch wer arm ist, sitzt oft auf dem Trockenen. Copyright: WDR

The battle for Chile's water 17.12.2021

29.12.2016, Midleton, Irland, A view of empty bottles of Jameson Whiskey, inside Old Distillery, in Midleton, County Cork. On Thursday, 29 December 2016, in Midleton, Cork, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Europe's dismay over China's new import rules 17.12.2021

DW Business – America

DW Business – America 17.12.2021

Ein Mann packt seine gekauften Lebensmittel in seine Tüte. Die Inflation hat im November einen Sprung gemacht und erstmals seit rund 29 Jahren wieder die Fünf-Prozent-Marke erreicht. Die Verbraucherpreise erhöhten sich nach vorläufigen Daten des Statistischen Bundesamtes um 5,2 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresmonat. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why policy approaches to inflation risks differ 17.12.2021

Ein Mitarbeiterin des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) entnimmt während eines Fototermins nach einer Pressekonferenz zum Start der Studie Corona-Monitoring lokal dem Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Kupferzell, Christoph Spieles, eine Blutprobe für einen Antikörpertest. Der zeitweilige Corona-Hotspot Kupferzell ist einer von vier Orten, an denen das RKI die Verbreitung des Coronavirus erforschen will.

Foreigners in Russia outraged by new medical checks 19.12.2021

From the end of this year, foreigners working in Russia must be tested every three months for diseases like syphilis and leprosy, and for drugs. Foreign business associations are appealing to Moscow to revise the rules.

02.05.2019, Niger, Niamey: Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) wird am Präsidentenpalast vom nigrischen Präsidenten Mahamadou Issoufou mit militärischen Ehren begrüsst. Niger ist die letzte Station der dreitägigen Westafrikareise der Kanzlerin. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Angela Merkel leaves a mixed legacy in Africa 01.12.2021

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a greater commitment to Africa than her predecessors. But her policies haven't necessarily made a difference on the ground.

December 6, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a medical syringe and a vial are seen in front of Omicron word in the background. Omicron (B.1.1.529): .SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern continues to spread worldwide. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Coronavirus digest: EU health agency calls for 'strong action' as omicron spreads 15.12.2021

The EU's health agency has warned "vaccination alone" will not stop omicron. The agency is calling for more preventative measures. Follow DW for the latest.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. Picture taken December 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Saudi Arabia fights to rehabilitate its image after Khashoggi murder 07.12.2021

Senior officials from the US and EU are visiting Saudi Arabia again, and business deals are being done. Human rights activists say the Saudis have literally gotten away with murder, as well as other abuses.