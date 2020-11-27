 DW Business – Europe & Asia | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 24.11.2021

Business

DW Business – Europe & Asia

Christmas Crisis - Sinking Lira - Bitcoin City

Watch video 13:06

Inside Europe 27.11.2020 27.11.2020

Million dollar homes near Hilltop Park overlook the city of Signal Hill, California on September 25, 2019 as a man approaches vehicles in a parking lot outside Curly's Cafe where pumpjacks have been pumping out oil since the 1920's. - For most outsiders, Los Angeles is all about Hollywood, palm trees and sunny skies. But the huge metropolis that is home to nearly four million people is also the largest urban oil field in the country. Hundreds of active oil wells sit in densely populated and mostly low-income neighborhoods of the county, butting up against schools, homes, parks, shopping malls or cemeteries. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Will releasing oil from reserves make a difference? 23.11.2021

Munich, Germany, July 6, 2020. E-car at a charging station

German company sets up rapid charge e-mobility stations 23.11.2021

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 23.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 24.11.2021

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 24.11.2021

A worker at Hope House, an organization that sponsors the use of cryptocurrencies in El Zonte beach, makes a purchase at a small store that accepts Bitcoin, in Tamanique, El Salvador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. El Salvador's Legislative Assembly has approved legislation making the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first nation to do so, just days after President Nayib Bukele made the proposal at a Bitcoin conference. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

El Salvador: Bitcoin policy 'working and attracting investment' 24.11.2021

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers a press conference at a hotel in San Salvador, on February 28, 2021. - Salvadorans went to the polls Sunday to elect new lawmakers and mayors in a vote that could see President Nayib Bukele's backers secure an absolute majority in parliament. (Photo by STANLEY ESTRADA / AFP)

El Salvador plans to build Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano 24.11.2021

Read also

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 22: Police clear debris left following a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in downtown November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were left dead after a person driving an S.U.V. entered the parade route and proceeded to strike dozens of people. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Wisconsin: Driver faces homicide charges over parade deaths 22.11.2021

Waukesha's police chief has said the car ramming was "not a terror event." Five people were killed and 48 injured after the suspect drove into a Christmas parade.

Closed fuel pumps at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

UK fuel crisis exposes systemic recruitment flaws 01.10.2021

As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.

A sign outside a BP petrol station in Hildenborough, southeast England informs motorists that the station is closed due to a lack of fuel on September 24, 2021. - The UK government today urged the public against panic-buying as some petrol stations closed pumps due to a lack of lorry drivers to deliver fuel. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

UK fuel crisis: Measures branded 'sticking plaster solutions' as army deployed 05.10.2021

Measures designed to ease the UK's worst fuel crisis in decades don't go far enough, one industry body has told DW. The situation remains ''challenging." Now, the military is stepping in to assist.

This photo taken on April 15, 2021 shows employees working on an assembly line at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, as data on April 16 shows the country's economy expanded at its fastest pace on record during the first quarter. - - China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

China: Economic growth slows in third quarter 18.10.2021

Troubles in the property sector, an energy crisis and shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have contributed to weakened growth in the world's second-largest economy.