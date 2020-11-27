DW Business – Europe & Asia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Christmas Crisis - Sinking Lira - Bitcoin City
Waukesha's police chief has said the car ramming was "not a terror event." Five people were killed and 48 injured after the suspect drove into a Christmas parade.
As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.
Measures designed to ease the UK's worst fuel crisis in decades don't go far enough, one industry body has told DW. The situation remains ''challenging." Now, the military is stepping in to assist.
Troubles in the property sector, an energy crisis and shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have contributed to weakened growth in the world's second-largest economy.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version