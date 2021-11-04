 DW Business – Europe & Asia | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.11.2021

Business

DW Business – Europe & Asia

Post-Pandemic Economy - Responsible Tech? - Leaving Belarus

Watch video 13:05

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 04.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 01.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 27.10.2021

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 18.10.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

Read also

3.5.2020, Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan family waits for free bread distributed by the government, outside a bakery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan: People struggle to make ends meet amid economic turmoil 08.11.2021

Most of Afghanistan's public servants have lost their jobs and are left with no income since the Taliban takeover of the country. Many are forced to sell possessions just to buy food.

09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.

27.10.2021 TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Akihisa Nagashima, candidate of the Tokyo 18th district, of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, attend a meeting on a street on October 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, during the official campaign for Japan's Oct. 31 general election. David Mareuil / Anadolu Agency

Japan: Economy and security top concerns ahead of election  29.10.2021

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Demorats are expected to retain enough seats to keep power, but the new administration will need to get the economy back on track while navigating regional security challenges.

FILE PHOTO: Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

IMF announces exit of chief economist Gita Gopinath 20.10.2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the departure of chief economist Gita Gopinath. She will return to Harvard after serving as the fund's first female chief economist.