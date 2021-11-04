DW Business – Europe & Asia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Post-Pandemic Economy - Responsible Tech? - Leaving Belarus
Most of Afghanistan's public servants have lost their jobs and are left with no income since the Taliban takeover of the country. Many are forced to sell possessions just to buy food.
The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Demorats are expected to retain enough seats to keep power, but the new administration will need to get the economy back on track while navigating regional security challenges.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the departure of chief economist Gita Gopinath. She will return to Harvard after serving as the fund's first female chief economist.
