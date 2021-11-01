 DW Business – Europe & Asia | Business News - The Latest financial, market & economic news | DW | 01.11.2021

Business

DW Business – Europe & Asia

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Thailand reopens for tourists -California endures historic drought

Touristen halten sich im Rahmen des Modellprojekts Sandbox am Patong Beach auf. Phuket lässt seit 1. Juli vollständig geimpfte Urlauber quarantänefrei auf die Insel. So auch eine 57-jährige Schweizerin, die tot aufgefunden worden war. Indizien deuteten darauf hin, dass sie zunächst vergewaltigt und dann ermordet worden sei, berichtete die Zeitung «Bangkok Post» unter Berufung auf die Polizei. (zu dpa Schweizerin tot auf Phuket entdeckt - Polizei ermittelt wegen Mordes) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Thailand reopens for tourists 01.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

More from Business

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

01.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein Mitarbeiter zeigt ein VW Logo kurz vor Einbau in einen Volkswagen Touran in der Endmontage im VW Werk. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen plans Trinity plant — whatr's behind it? 10.11.2021

Read also

As global leaders assemble for the 4th Annual Climate Finance Day, New Yorkers, including representatives from environmental, community and student groups, held a rally at City Hall on November 28, 2018 and call on NYC to divest public money from banks that fuel climate change and to establish a municipal public bank to help fund the transition to a just, sustainable economy. (Photo by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press)

Ahead of COP26, focus turns to climate finance 25.10.2021

Amid dire warnings that time is quickly running out, delegates in Glasgow are set to make further binding pledges to radically reduce emissions. But without the funds to help countries adapt, they won't be much use.

09.06.2020, Russland, Moskau: MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 9, 2020: A commuter in a face mask walks in front of a mural at the Kiyevskaya Station of the Moscow Underground (Metro) on the first day of lockdown being lifted in the capital during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). People, including those over 65 and people with health conditions, are allowed to leave home, however wearing face masks and observing social distancing rules in public remains mandatory. Commuters and motorists no longer need to apply for digital permits to use public transport or own motor vehicles. Service businesses, such as hairdressers', beauty salons, photo studios, employment agencies and various public organisations are resuming their work. As of 9 June 2020, Russia has reported more than 477,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with more than 197,000 confirmed cases in Moscow. Sergei Bobylev/TASS Foto: Sergei Bobylev/TASS/dpa |

Coronavirus latest: Moscow eases lockdown restrictions 09.06.2020

Russia has ended lockdown restrictions in Moscow after two months of stay-at-home orders and has eased travel curbs. Meanwhile, Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases after the US. Follow DW for the latest.

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 6/26/20 Restaurants in NYC install dividers as anti-Coronavirus measure as Manhattan enters Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 26, 2020 in New York City. Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, barbers and beauty parlors and numerous other businesses. Phase 2 is the second of four-phased stages designated by the state. |

Coronavirus: US unemployment falls to 11.1% amid jobs surge 02.07.2020

The US regained 4.8 million jobs in June, according to official figures. However, some of those jobs could soon disappear again as the country renews shut downs amid an anticipated second wave. Follow DW for the latest.

A young volunteer of the public assistance in a moment during the event, in Pisa, Italy, on May 30, 2020. The city of Pisa has organized a flashmob on the occasion of the opening to the public of the leaning tower after the coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus latest: Europe opens up for tourism 01.06.2020

The first day of June has seen lockdown restrictions eased in a number of European countries. People from Athens to Amsterdam are flocking to museums and bars for the first time in months. Follow DW for the latest.