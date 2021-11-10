DW Business – Europe & America

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Black Gold - Turbine Trouble – Green Push
Fossil fuels will be with us for decades, no matter what pledges are made at the UN climate summit in Glasgow. With banks and pension funds cutting investment, who will control oil, gas and coal supply in the future?
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version