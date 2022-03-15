DW Business Asia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rate Hike - Corporate Invasion - Wheat Worries
The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is no longer a priority for Western powers, as they are busy dealing with the Ukraine war. The situation could allow transnational terrorist groups to regroup in Afghanistan.
Consumer prices rose by over 5% in February, according to new data. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine spiking widespread uncertainty — especially over energy prices — high inflation could be here to stay, experts warned.
It's sunny and politically stable, there is little financial transparency and it's easy enough to invest in a business or property and get a residency visa in return.
DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger has been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He reports from the capital, Kyiv, on the strange combination of business as usual and utter despair.
