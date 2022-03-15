 DW Business Asia | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 17.03.2022

Business

DW Business Asia

Rate Hike - Corporate Invasion - Wheat Worries

Watch video 12:59

This picture taken on October 9, 2021 shows Taliban members standing guard next to a bridge where hundreds of addicted people gather in Kabul. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine war: Why the West cannot afford to ignore Afghanistan 14.03.2022

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is no longer a priority for Western powers, as they are busy dealing with the Ukraine war. The situation could allow transnational terrorist groups to regroup in Afghanistan.

28.02.2022, Bayern, München: Die Preise für Diesel und Benzin werden an einer Tankstelle angezeigt. Nach dem russischen Militärangriff auf die Ukraine könnten auch die Energie- und Kraftstoffpreise weiter steigen. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Energy prices drive up inflation in February 01.03.2022

Consumer prices rose by over 5% in February, according to new data. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine spiking widespread uncertainty — especially over energy prices — high inflation could be here to stay, experts warned.

20.11.2017, Dubai: Wohnhäuser auf einem der Arme der künstlichen Insel The Palm Jumeirah. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

Why is the UAE a hot spot for Russians dodging sanctions? 12.03.2022

It's sunny and politically stable, there is little financial transparency and it's easy enough to invest in a business or property and get a residency visa in return.

The Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pictured on March 10, 2022. (CTK Photo/Pavel Nemecek)

Life in wartime Ukraine: Silence and violence 13.03.2022

DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger has been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He reports from the capital, Kyiv, on the strange combination of business as usual and utter despair.