Business

DW Business - America

Inflation Relief - Orbital Observation

Watch video 12:03

DW Business

DW Business 25.05.2022

DW Business

DW Business 24.05.2022

DW Business

DW Business 23.05.2022

DW Business America

DW Business America 20.05.2022

Laleli, das Viertel wo Russen und Ukrainer in Istanbul einkaufen.

Turkey logs fewer Russian, Ukrainian tourists 27.05.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 25.05.2022

Read also

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The China shock: Germany turns away from its biggest trading partner 27.05.2022

China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.

FILE PHOTO: Workers fix an election campaign billboard depicting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, Nigeria, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Nigeria's hopeless fight against corruption 27.05.2022

Seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to swiftly defeat corruption, Nigerians who are now worse off than they were in 2015 doubt that the president's anti-graft war will ever succeed.

--FILE--A Chinese mobile user looks at a logo of Airbnb on his smartphone in Ji'nan city, east China's Shandong province, 11 June 2017. Airbnb Inc, a U.S.-based home-sharing service provider, is ramping up its efforts in the Chinese market, doubling its investment and tripling its Chinese workforce this year, to focus on millennials who are looking for a new travel experiences around the world. The home-sharing player has established an engineering base in China, the only one outside North America, to adapt quickly and meet Chinese users' peculiar requirements. In March, it announced it would adopt a new Chinese Aibiying, which means welcome each other with love, and stepped up efforts to localize its services in China. Foto: Da Qing/HPIC/dpa

Airbnb cuts all listings in China amid fierce competition 24.05.2022

The US-based property rental service Airbnb has joined companies like Yahoo, LinkedIn and eBay in drastically cutting its China operations. Chinese residents will still be able to make bookings abroad.

21/05/2022 Olga Bezverkha. Davos, Foto: Manuela Kasper-Claridge

'After war follows reconstruction' — young Ukrainians join the mighty in Davos 23.05.2022

Young Ukrainians who experienced the war have been invited to meet the powerful at the World Economic Forum and reflect on what they've seen. They are committed and looking to the future, reports Manuela Kasper-Claridge.