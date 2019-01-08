 DW Bundesliga on Alexa | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to know what DW's sports reporters think about the latest Bundesliga matchday without going to the website? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

"Alexa, open DW Bundesliga."

Four simple words that will give you access to DW's Bundesliga skill from the comfort of your own home!

Throughout the 2018-19 season DW will provide a weekly opinion article on the latest happenings in Germany's top football league, as well as all the current statistics from the latest results to the current standings.

If you have one of Amazon's Alexa-controlled devices, download the DW Bundesliga skill. Once you've added the skill to your Alexa account and opened it, you will have access to a new DW Bundesliga op-ed after every matchday — as well as additional content in the future.

WWW links

Check DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Related content

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund gegen RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig: The Bundesliga's ideological battleground 18.01.2019

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund travel east to face RB Leipzig on Saturday. It will be just the sixth clash between the clubs but already a strong antipathy has developed. DW takes a look at the how, when and why.

Deutschland SV Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

January transfer window: Kainz leaves Bremen for Cologne 17.01.2019

The Austria midfielder has moved down a division. Elsewhere, Stuttgart have broken their club record by signing teenager Ozan Kabak from Galatasaray and Dortmund have also brought in a defender.

Olympische Winterspiele 2018 | Eishockey Finale | Deutschland vs. OAR

Sporting highlights of 2018 21.12.2018

Just like every other sporting year, 2018 had its share of stories of triumph, defeat, disappointment and pleasant surprises. Here we look back at some of the most memorable moments from the past 12 months.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 