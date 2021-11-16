DW Brazilian service: New design, proven quality of digital content  

The website of DW's Brazilian Service is the first to be launched. As of November 16, the new version will completely replace the previous classic version of the platform. Users can now access the site in the new design and structure. The DW app will also be adapted for the Brazilian target group.

The new website is available here.

The new website of DW Brazilian service

Project ROAD (standing for Relaunch On All Devices) involves the successive redesign of all DW websites with the clear objective of making the content optimally available, especially on mobile devices (smartphones, tablets). The central features of the new website include a high level of user orientation for text, video, audio and images, a visually strong, responsive and unmistakable DW design, improved SEO performance, and far-reaching accessibility. Regardless of the end device, the DW website is now uniformly structured to make navigation easier.

Since mid-September 2020, both versions of the DW Brazilian service website have been running in parallel, posing a challenge for the editorial staff. Thanks to this, however, within the past 14 months the target-area feedback as well as editorial team's experiences were incorporated into the development of the new website.

The focus is on our users

Gerda Meuer

Managing Director of Programming Gerda Meuer on DW's relaunch-on-all-devices strategy (ROAD): "With the relaunch of dw.com, we are offering our users a highly attractive, mobile-optimized service. Relevant and wide-reaching content; close to the needs of our target groups; optimally presented visually. Inspiring journalism as it is expected from us. I'm very happy that it's starting now."

Francis Franca

Head of DW Brazilian Service Francis Franca: "The new website for Brazilian target groups is optimally geared to mobile use, which is enormously widespread in the country. Regional topics are also better connected so that users can immediately see the content that is relevant to them. The new design will delight our users, who place great value on visuality."

Editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge: "What's great about our new website is that it really has our users at its heart. It makes our stories easier for them to find and more attractive to watch and read. It puts DW in a much better position for the future."