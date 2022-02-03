 DW ban ′adds up to new strain on German-Russian relations′ – DW′s Melinda Crane | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 04.02.2022

DW News

DW ban 'adds up to new strain on German-Russian relations' – DW's Melinda Crane

Russia on Thursday announced it was closing Deutsche Welle's Moscow bureau.

Peter Limbourg on DW ban: 'Disappointing' reaction from Russia's government 03.02.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 28.01.2022

ARCHIV - 26.07.2019, Ukraine, Kiew: Vitali Klitschko, ehemaliger Box-Profi und Bürgermeister von Kiew, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz. Klitschko stllt sich am 25.10.2020 zur Wiederwahl als Bürgermeister in der Hauptstadt. Foto: Serg Glovny/ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: 'We need defensive weapons' 27.01.2022

Screenshot aus einem DW-Eigendreh von Matthias Bölinger in der Ukraine.

Ukraine schools prepare kids for possible Russian attack 01.02.2022

***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur in Zusammenhang mit Berichterstattung zu DW-Verbot in Russland.*** Mitarbeiter und Motarbeiterinnen des Studio Moskau umarmen Studioleiter Juri Rescheto zum Abschied am Abend vor der Schließung des Büros, leeres Büro

Russia bans Deutsche Welle in retaliatory move 04.02.2022

Russland, DW-Studio in Moskau.

Top stories in 90 seconds 04.02.2022

That's not the only sore spot for Beijing. China's human rights abuses are also in focus.

Beijing Olympics to open amid pandemic, criticism 03.02.2022

Gökhan Nuri Bozkir, der Täter ist für den Mord an Prof. Dr. Necip Hablemitoglu verantwortlicht. Ankara 2002

Turkish spies abduct arms dealer in Ukraine 03.02.2022

Russland, DW-Studio in Moskau.

Russia shuts DW's Moscow bureau, withdraws staff credentials 03.02.2022

Russia has withdrawn the press credentials of all Deutsche Welle staff and is shutting the organization's studio in Moscow. Calling the move a "total overreaction," DW said it would take legal steps against the decision.

Russland, DW-Studio in Moskau.

German politicians and institutions support DW after Russian ban 03.02.2022

Politicians and organizations in Germany have defended Deutsche Welle after Russian authorities moved to close its Moscow bureau.

US to send more troops to Germany, Poland

US to send more troops to Germany, Poland 02.02.2022

US President Biden said he will send some 2,000 soldiers to Europe. The move comes shortly after the leak of documents showing Washington is ready to discuss troops and missile reductions with Moscow.

A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of RT (Russia Today) TV channel displayed by a tablet. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's RT channel blocked by German regulators 02.02.2022

The German-language version of the Russian state broadcaster can no longer be transmitted in Germany. The timing of the ban comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West.