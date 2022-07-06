DW and Kagiso Media announce joint podcast production 'Don't hold back'

Recorded at Jacaranda FM studios in Johannesburg, the new ten-part podcast "Don't hold back – Say it loud" discusses issues surrounding mental health and the potential effects they may have on the young "Mzansi" demographic, aged 20-35. Podcast presenter and health activist Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba hosts conversations with notable South African thought leaders, activists, and influencers who share personal stories to inspire openness to tackle the stigma of mental health. The project, with the intention to bring about the best content relevant to African audiences by African creatives, was set up by Cai Nebe, DW English for Africa editor.

Claus Stäcker, DW Director of Programmes for Africa: "Kagiso Media (Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio), with its very successful and sophisticated media offerings, is an ideal partner for a digital partnership. As a long-time correspondent, South Africa has become a second home for me, so I am particularly pleased to start the first ever joint podcast in Africa right here - in Mzansi, where the pulse is ticking."

Asumpta Lattus, Head of DW English for Africa: "Having Kagiso Media as our partner was not a coincidence. They are a renowned media house in South Africa, they are near to our users, and have a great deal of knowledge and experience in podcasting. This was confirmed during the conceptualisation of the project and during the prototyping of the podcast. It is an amazing experience that I am grateful for. It has been a learning experience for me and my team working with Kagiso Media teams – Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio. We are confident that working with Kagiso as equal partners can only make both of us successful."

Deirdre King, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM: "This international podcast collaboration is a first of its kind on African soil, and we are so honoured to be Deutsche Welle's production and distribution partner in Africa. It’s also really exciting to present the youth with an audio companion, backed by data, and produced with the utmost care. The data collected to produce the podcast really highlighted that urban South African youth often feel isolated in their issues. 'Don't hold back – say it loud' was crafted as an audio companion to help Mzansi's youth find their own path, but with real-world anecdotes and advice that they can put into practice every month."

Episodes One and Two, 20-30 minutes long, are scheduled for release on July 6 and 13 respectively. Episodes Three through Ten will be released once a month, with the season finale airing in March 2023. The podcast will be available on Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, YouTube and on most other podcast and audio platforms.

