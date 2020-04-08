Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With masks over their mouths, plastic bags covering their microphones and standing two meters apart from their interview partners, DW trainees tackled this year’s "Calypso" project.
The current DW trainees' podcast covers the untold, quirky and emotional stories about the coronavirus from around the world.
Jedes Jahr sind die Volos der Deutschen Welle bei der Berlinale, führen Interviews und rocken die Afterparty.
DW has a growing interest in data journalism. DW trainees learned about its potential and prospects.
In zwei Wochen haben Volos und Mediengestalter ein Konzept für ein neues Fernsehmagazin gedreht und produziert.
