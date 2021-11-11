Visit the new DW website

In addition to its learning and teaching activities, research projects are also an important aspect of the Master's program "International Media Studies".

The focus here is on empirical research and the methodological approaches of social and communication sciences. The projects aim to promote academic exchange, intensify research focusing on the international media environment, and to apply results to the field of media and development cooperation.

Given the close collaboration with universities, think tanks and research institutes in Germany and abroad, the Master's Program offers a variety of opportunities for junior and well-established researchers.

This includes participation in conferences, research projects, publications and university partnerships.

Symbolbild Masterarbeit

Master Theses

The master theses of IMS graduates make a valuable contribution to international media research.  

Edition International Media Studies, Vistas Verlag (copyright: DW Akademie).

Publications

The book series "Edition International Media Studies" includes publications regarding research on national and regional media systems. The series includes the "Handbook International Media Studies".  

Since September 2012 DW Akademie has been cooperating with the German University in Cairo (GUC), Egypt with the Master of Business Administration in Media Management (Foto: DW Akademie/Eira Martens).

Cooperation Projects

Since September 2012 DW Akademie conducts higher education cooperation programs in various partner countries. In addition, summer and winter schools are offered in Bonn and at partner universities.  