Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
If you would like to know more about our workshops, coaching or consulting services please give us a call or send us an email. We also design customized workshops to fit the specific needs of your company or organization.
Head of Communication Consultancy and Training
T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com
Office and Registration
Coordinator, Workshops and Coaching
T: +49.228.429-3592
E: Jeanette.Seiffert@dw.com
Project Manager Training and Coaching
T: +49.228.429-3629
E: esther.koerfgen@dw.com
Coordinator, Communications Consulting
T: +49.228.429-3505
E: klaudia.pape@dw.com
Download our Directions or Terms of Reference here.
Find out the details about our workshops and coaching here.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version