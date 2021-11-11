Visit the new DW website

If you would like to know more about our workshops, coaching or consulting services please give us a call or send us an email. We also design customized workshops to fit the specific needs of your company or organization.
 

Daniela Wiesler Leiterin Medientraining DW Akademie

Daniela Wiesler

Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Sabine Mußler

Office and Registration

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Dr. Jeanette Seiffert, project manager, DW Akademie (photo: Stefan Lemanski).

Jeanette Seiffert

Coordinator, Workshops and Coaching

T: +49.228.429-3592
E: Jeanette.Seiffert@dw.com

DW MA-Bild Esther Körfgen

Esther Körfgen

Project Manager Training and Coaching

T: +49.228.429-3629
E: esther.koerfgen@dw.com

Klaudia Pape, Coordinator for Communications consulting (photo: Stefan Lemanski).

Klaudia Pape

Coordinator, Communications Consulting

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: klaudia.pape@dw.com

Deutsche Welle Bonn (photo: Martin Magunia).

In short

Download our Directions or Terms of Reference here.  

Question marks

Questions and answers

Find out the details about our workshops and coaching here.  