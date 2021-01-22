Visit the new DW website

Deutsche Welle has been training young journalists for more than 40 years now and the entry requirements have been evolving just as the broadcaster itself has. While the original traineeship was aimed primarily at native speakers of German, our new international traineeship focuses on multilingual journalists from all over the world. Many of our graduates have stayed with Deutsche Welle, working for our broadcast programs, Corporate Communications or DW Akademie. Others have pursued different goals - as foreign correspondents for the ARD public broadcaster, as hosts of ZDF programs or as attachés for Germany's Federal Foreign Office. And no matter where they are in the world these days, our former trainees are part of a network that keeps them in touch with each other, that keeps them connected.

    Naomi Conrad, Editor, Investigativ-Redaktion at Deutsche Welle

    "The assignments in the traineeship varied incredibly. I traveled across India with a camera, took a hot air balloon ride for a radio report and held a microphone to politicians in Brussels. Sure, it was exhausting and sometimes the nights were quite short but it was fun working with people from so many different countries. It's a network that still helps me!"

    Maya Shwayder, Anchor and Correspondent, News and Current Affairs at Deutsche Welle

    "Even if you've worked as a journalist before, there's always more you can learn about your craft and the world around you. The Volo was a perfect place for me to do both of those things. I got to sharpen skills I already had, learn new tricks and how to work in different types of media, as well as travel and cover stories that I never would have had the opportunity to otherwise."

    Rachel Steward, Editor for Kultur Online at Deutsche Welle

    "If someone had told me three years ago that I would now be scripting, presenting and editing my own video series, I would have fallen off my chair in the newspaper office. But thanks to its combination of multimedia training and space for creativity, the DW Traineeship helps you discover news side to yourself. Fringe benefits: friendships with 11 talented journalists."

    Maximiliane Kosychk, Political Correspondent for Deutsche Welle

    "To me, the DW traineeship meant questioning everything again – from journalism itself, the media industry to my own strengths and weaknesses. Being critical of the phrase, 'This is how we've always done it,' and equally critical of what goes viral on the web. Making mistakes. Learning what journalistic responsibility means in an international team for an international audience. Taking a stance."

    Elizabeth Shoo, Editor at Deutsche Welle

    "You can try out just about everything during the traineeship – you just have to have the courage to do it. You'd be surprised at the talent you have. Try out as much as you can and look confident when you're working in different departments. That's when you'll be taken seriously and can really develop your skills."

    Aarni Kuoppamäki, Project manager for DW Akademie

    "For me, Deutsche Welle reflects the world as it should be - progressive, multicultural and committed to the good. I've met people at DW who share these ideals. I'm part of the 2005/ 2006 class and we still go on holiday together."

    Sandra Petersmann, Correspondent at Deutsche Welle

    "I used to work in radio but with the traineeship I honed my multimedia skills and became an all-rounder. Working with international colleagues made me realize how important it is to constantly check my word choice - whether to say 'terrorist' or 'rebel'. Our job is to put people at the center of our stories, not just the power structures."

    Dina Gouda, Presenter at Deutsche Welle

    "The traineeship was fun and serious at the same time – a perfect combination. We worked hard during the seminars but also had interesting trips – like the one to Brussels. If I had to give advice to future trainees I'd say, 'Get out of your comfort zone. Open yourself up to new ideas and take advantage of DW's international environment."


Until 2014 DW offered two separate traineeships: one for native speakers of German and one for native speakers of other languages. The two traineeships have been combined and are now a newly-designed international and bilingual training program.

11/2012 - 04/2014  

05/2010 - 10/2011  

05/2009 - 10/2010  

05/2008 - 10/2009  

05/2007 - 10/2008  

2014–2015  

09/2013 - 2/2015  

09/2010 - 02/2012  

09/2009 - 02/2011  

09/2008 - 02/2010  