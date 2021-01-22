Deutsche Welle has been training young journalists for more than 40 years now and the entry requirements have been evolving just as the broadcaster itself has. While the original traineeship was aimed primarily at native speakers of German, our new international traineeship focuses on multilingual journalists from all over the world. Many of our graduates have stayed with Deutsche Welle, working for our broadcast programs, Corporate Communications or DW Akademie. Others have pursued different goals - as foreign correspondents for the ARD public broadcaster, as hosts of ZDF programs or as attachés for Germany's Federal Foreign Office. And no matter where they are in the world these days, our former trainees are part of a network that keeps them in touch with each other, that keeps them connected.