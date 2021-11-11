Visit the new DW website

The Master's Program is a four-semester, full-time program. The curriculum combines the disciplines media and development, journalism, communications and media management.

This is a joint project together with the University of Bonn, the Bonn Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster with headquarters in Bonn.

This unique Master's Program is conducted in English and is designed for young students from developing and transition countries who have previous media experience.

The program offers an unparalleled mix of research, lectures and practical experience and prepares students for careers in the communications and media industries. As media become increasingly set in a global context it's important that media professionals understand the close connection between the media and development cooperation.

The Master's Program trains students – personally and professionally – to be competent media experts. Students will acquire the theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are essential for a career in the media sector. They will be able to meet specific occupational requirements with expertise and communicative independence.

The Master's Program prepares our Alumni for the challenges of leadership positions in the international media field.

 

Methods and Didactics

The Master's Program combines solid theoretical expertise and application-oriented skills for the media.  

Lecturers

Journalists, academics and senior managers - they're all active in the media field and make up the team of IMS lecturers. Find out more about them here.  

Degree

The International Media Studies program normally runs for four semesters. Students will be awarded with the recognized, certified title of "International Journalist" and with the academic title "Master of Arts (M.A.)".  