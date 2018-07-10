Visit the new DW website

DW Akademie in Asia

Asia is booming. In terms of technology and commerce, countries in the region are rapidly catching up with or overtaking western industrialized nations. While many in the region are benefiting from the changes, the standard of living for most of the population is still low. Often, they lack essential material goods and have little access to information. In many Asian countries people cannot freely voice their opinions.

DW Akademie addresses these issues with tailor-made projects: in Myanmar we support the country's first community radio station, the creation of a national journalism school, and advise the country's press council. In Mongolia we support the press council and journalism school. In Cambodia, the focus is on strengthening young people's media literacy, while in Bangladesh we promote community radio stations and university journalism programs. In Pakistan, DW Akademie is involved with trauma centers for media workers, promotes innovative journalism and supports citizen reporters.

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Collage

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    What does feminism mean to you?

    Which topics really matter to Generation X und young Millenials? Seven women and a man, participants of a project by DW Akademie and Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, explain what feminism means to them.

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Esha Aurora

    Esha Aurora, Journalist, Assistant News Editor at the Dhaka Tribune

    “For me feminism is centered around the fundamental principles of equal rights. Everyone should have equal access to all opportunities, including educational, economic, political, and personal ones. Feminism is intersectional. We have to recognize the nuances of discrimination and fight the root causes of deeply embedded patriarchal value systems.”

  • DW Akademie Projekt Young Feminism - Ashfika Rahman

    Ashfika Rahman, Visual Artist

    Ashfika is a faculty member at the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute in Dhaka. “For me feminism is not just about the equality of women and men. It’s a movement that fights to end sexist oppression and exploitation without neglecting other forms of oppression such as racism and imperialism. They are all interrelated through webs of oppression.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Syeda Samara Mortada

    Syeda Samara Mortada, Feminist Activist

    Samara is the Regional Movement Builder at SheDecides Asia and has been a core organizer of the RageAgainstRape movement in Bangladesh. “To be a feminist is to stand up and speak out about all kind of prejudices and marginalization that exist in society, and to accept all kinds of diversities. I’m a feminist because I know no other way to be.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Tasaffy

    Tasaffy Hossain, Development Professional

    Tasaffy has worked on issues such as agriculture, education, gender empowerment and equality. “I’ve been a feminist all my life. I grew up in an untypical urban Bengali family and felt the gendering in society from an early age, even if there weren't words to explain it. I want to encourage others to start noticing these issues and to challenge them for a better, more equal future for all.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Arifur Rahman

    Arifur Rahman, Independent Filmmaker

    Arifur became interested in filmmaking while studying anthropology at Jahangirnagar University. His projects have been featured at various film festivals, including the ones in Berlin, Venice, Busan, Seattle, Locarno, Singapore and Shanghai. “I want to discuss the idea of feminism in my films because I believe that film is a strong medium that can impact people’s lives and leave a positive mark.”

  • DW Akademie Projekt Young Feminism - Mohsina Akhter

    Mohsina Akhter, Independent theatre practitioner

    Mohsina designs, directs, acts and teaches at Dhaka University. “Feminism for me is a social movement that unmasks how physical/sexual bias incapacitates women in everyday life. As a woman in a patriarchal society, I am always at risk of violence. Feminism is the inspiration that lifts my spirit on days when all seems lost and makes me believe that we shall overcome!”

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Tasnuva Ahmed

    Tasnuva Ahmed, Marketing Professional

    Tasnuva managed ColoursFM, the only feminist radio in Bangladesh as its Head of Operations until 2020. She now has her own ventures in the IT and media sectors and promotes gender equality and rights. “Feminism to me means getting equal opportunities. There shouldn’t be discrimination or gender stereotyping when trying to pursue one’s dreams or achieve goals.”

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Musharrat Sharmee Hossain

    Musharrat Sharmee Hossain, Musician, Lecturer, Social Justice Activist

    Sharmee co-created Mango Meter, the world's first feminist rating app that judges the representation of women in films. She teaches at North South University. “Feminism gives me the audacity to question the wrongs and initiate dialogues for social change. I owe it to my foremothers who put me where I am today. I want to tell their unheard stories with the sincerity they deserve.”

    Author: Priya Esselborn, Nina Molter


DW - Asien und Europa Medienentwicklung - Michael Karhausen

Michael Karhausen

Head of Department Asia and Europe

T: +49.228.429-3538
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

Symbolbild #mediadev

#mediadev

Insights, analysis, and global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.  

  • DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe

    ... at a glance

  • Michael Karhausen, Head of Department Asia and Europe, DW Akademie

    DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe

    Michael Karhausen

    Head of Department Asia and Europe

  • DW Akademie Mitarbeiter - Sabina Casagrande

    DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe

    Sabina Casagrande

    Head of Unit South Asia and Southeast Asia

  • Priya Esselborn, Program Director Bangladesh (photo: DW/M. Müller).

    DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe

    Priya Esselborn

    Program Director Bangladesh

  • Eva Mehl, Program Director Myanmar (photo: DW Akademie/Nadine Wojcik).

    DW Akademie's Department Asia and Europe

    Eva Mehl

    Program Director Myanmar